Hey folks,



Got a couple questions. Just picked up a recently rebuilt 92 750sx with Factory Limited pipe, MSD enhanced ignition, milled stock head, SBN44, Skat 8/16, AC Aluminum Pole and other handling mods.



I see on Factory's site where they suggest starting with the jets and the pipe adjustments, but does that take into account the SBN44? The ski seems to hit well up high, but it's definitely running rich low/mid. So obviously I should start with the pilot jet, right? What size(s)? I've got a 120 in my 650, but I'm reading I should start at closer to 80 for the pilot in this.



I think I also need to add a little water to the pipe as it gets really hot. Instant sizzling and steaming of the water. Unfortunately the screws are stuck so I have a new set coming.



I also have to take a look at the coolant routing as one of the pissers coming out of the head has no water coming out. I have a gasket set coming so I can pull the head off and make sure there aren't any obstructions.



Apparently I shouldn't copy and paste from the x forum

