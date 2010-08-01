|
|
-
Anyone in Seattle have a couple motor mounts for a js440?
I need a few motor mounts for a 440 and would like to pick up locally if anyone has some.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Anyone in Seattle have a couple motor mounts for a js440?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Anyone in Seattle have a couple motor mounts for a js440?
I some some in SoCal that can be there in two days. $5 ea plus shipping.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules