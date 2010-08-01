pxctoday

  1. Today, 06:49 PM #1
    uwswimmer
    May 2014
    seattle
    28
    1

    Anyone in Seattle have a couple motor mounts for a js440?

    I need a few motor mounts for a 440 and would like to pick up locally if anyone has some.
  2. Today, 06:52 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Dec 2009
    Buffalo
    30
    5,293

    Re: Anyone in Seattle have a couple motor mounts for a js440?

    Pm sent

  3. Today, 07:12 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    Mar 2007
    Is Everything!
    44
    11,792

    Re: Anyone in Seattle have a couple motor mounts for a js440?

    I some some in SoCal that can be there in two days. $5 ea plus shipping.
