Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Jet Dynamics scoop intake for x4 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 209 Jet Dynamics scoop intake for x4 Jet Dynamics scoop intake for x4, appears to be #18. $80 shipped. '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'00 Seadoo XP #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 2,990 Re: Jet Dynamics scoop intake for x4 It's a 16. Good price! #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 209 Re: Jet Dynamics scoop intake for x4 Thanks matt!



Thanks matt!

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

