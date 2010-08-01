Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 Kawasaki X2 Pennsylvania $1300 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2012 Location Wyomissing, pa Posts 133 1989 Kawasaki X2 Pennsylvania $1300 1989 Kawasaki X2

clean ski, fresh water.

Minor mods, gas and go.

I have it on CL for 1500

$1300 for you guys..... just found a ski from another member I need to make a move on! Attached Images IMG_2902.JPG (1.07 MB, 4 views)

IMG_2902.JPG (1.07 MB, 4 views) IMG_2903.JPG (1.20 MB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules