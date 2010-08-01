Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 started once, changed plugs, won't start again. Has spark and gas, what next? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location California Age 33 Posts 9 JS440 started once, changed plugs, won't start again. Has spark and gas, what next? JS440 with a buncha aftermarket parts. Has had the tank switch removed and direct lines from the tank to carb. Choke removed and has choke working as a prime now squirting some fuel into the carb. Started in the garage and would run and rev for a few seconds just fine so decided to take it to the lake. Got it fired up once with the b7es plugs. Ran terrible and wouldn't go over idle in the lake. Brought it back in and swapped the plugs to b8es cause i had them from my 550 and people said they ran cooler. Now she won't fire at all. Seems like its right there but can't get it to run. I rebuilt the carb before firing the first time so carb should be all good. Any suggestions what to look at next? Last edited by Jonny360; Today at 05:29 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

