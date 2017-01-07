pxctoday

Thread: 701 motor parts

  Today, 05:12 PM #1
    rexhayes4020
    Join Date
    Dec 2013
    Location
    GA
    Age
    49
    Posts
    11

    701 motor parts

    20170107_131049.jpg61x matching cases with front cover, lite ported 61x cylinder, stock reeds and cages, riva 35cc dome head no hardware included

    $150 plus shipping and fees

    61x 5.jpg61x 4.jpgriva 35.jpgriva 2.jpg61x .jpg
    20170107_131053.jpg20170107_131049.jpg20170107_131108.jpg
    Last edited by rexhayes4020; Today at 05:27 PM.
  Today, 05:17 PM #2
    TDS
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    408

    Re: 701 motor parts

    Pm sent

