PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
mikuni I series carbs
have a complete set of carbs off a sxi pro, was a running ski but carbs needed rebuild/tune , comes with everything you see k&n with adapters , will need new diaphragms , everything else looks good, $250 shipped.
photo 2-36.JPG
photo 1-31.JPG
