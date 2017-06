Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Parting out gen1 x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 15 Parting out gen1 x2 I have an old parts x2 sitting in the garage and I want to make some money to buy umi steering for mine. Not everything is there butt message me any questions you have or specific parts that you are looking for and we can discuss price #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 69 Re: Parting out gen1 x2 Sending pm #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,256 Re: Parting out gen1 x2 Have a driveshaft? -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

