95 tigershark 900/1000 miss is over 6k

We cleaned carbs and took out ts 900 with what seems to be a 1000 in it, to the river, runs strong, spins at the slightest hint of a u turn, but above 6k rpm it would cut out. It acts excactly like a rectifier on a seadoo going out, and the rectifier was kinda hot to the touch when I checked it. This thing did come with 7 giant boxes of ts parts so I have a regulator and 5 full eboxes to try, just wondering if it is a common problem before I start throwing free parts at it.

