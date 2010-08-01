Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 TS1000R Bendix Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Ohio Age 26 Posts 2 98 TS1000R Bendix Issue I just took this ski out for the first time this year after replacing the starter and relay. It started up fine the first ~10 times I tried it, but then the starter wouldn't engage. You could hear it spinning and the engine wouldn't turn over. I got it home and used a piece of wood and a hammer to tap on the engine near the bendix and got it to break free. It starts fine now, but I am worried about it happening more often. Will I eventually need to replace the bendix or can I remove the starter and spray some lubricant up in there to try to fix it? I'm just trying to gauge how big of an issue this is going to be or if I can just keep using it and just knock on the engine occasionally if it happens again. I think I would sell it before I went through the trouble of taking the engine out and replacing the bendix. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

