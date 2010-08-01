Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Problem sucking up grass..anything I can do? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location United States Posts 14 Problem sucking up grass..anything I can do? Hello again,



I had a successful trip last week running my jetski up and down the bay burning through an entire tank of gas



The only real problem I had was with the intake getting clogged with floating grass. Is this normal, I ask because my buddy has a much newer Seadoo and he had no issues with his ski sucking up grass. I must of had to get off the ski 10 times to pull out fist fulls of grass each time, while my buddy didn't have to get off the ski a single time.



Could this be an indicator of something that should be looked into or is this just a design difference?





The ski is a 1999 xl760. #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 644 Re: Problem sucking up grass..anything I can do? If he was riding behind you, you cleared the way for him. Maybe he picked better paths with no grass. Nothing you can do but try and avoid it. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,087 Re: Problem sucking up grass..anything I can do? the idea is to keep speed when going through grassy areas ,,



Originally Posted by hyosung

