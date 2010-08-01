pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:41 PM #1
    BIGM357
    1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached

    Ski starts easy and idles great, but won't rev out just spits fuel out the intake, took carb apart cleaned and installed kit (carb looked good and clean i set all 3 screw to book specs tuned and adjusted for 20min with no success. If i tried to turn screws in and lean out mixture i get backfires. I Installed new spring and needle arm, but not needle and seat- they look good. any help would be greatly appreciated. Compression is good at 150psi in each cylinder, all factory exhaust, and installed new plugs. Hope this video comes through. trim.58ABB755-E9E8-485E-A61B-E0D076C38654.MOV
  2. Today, 12:51 PM #2
    bandit88
    Re: 1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached

    Check to see if any of the reeds are broken. Should not be able to spit back through the carb if they are intact.
  3. Today, 01:03 PM #3
    BLRider
    Re: 1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached

    Oops, no reeds on the 90 550sx unless someone put a reed motor in it.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

  4. Today, 01:08 PM #4
    bandit88
    Re: 1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached

    yep, my bad. I always forget about the 90
  5. Today, 01:16 PM #5
    BIGM357
    Re: 1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached

    yep, no reeds. Let me know what else to check, I'm pretty mechanically inclined, but this is a real head scratcher. Every now and then I can blip the throttle and have it rev out for just a sec, and then it loads up and sputters again.
  6. Today, 02:44 PM #6
    PrickofMisery
    Re: 1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached

    Is there restriction for the return?
  7. Today, 03:42 PM #7
    BIGM357
    Re: 1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached

    I pulled the line off the tank, and fuel is slowly dribbling out of the hose. I still have the limiter hooked up for return purposes but I have the fuel line plugged on the right side of carb. So I assume that is all ok.
