Ski starts easy and idles great, but won't rev out just spits fuel out the intake, took carb apart cleaned and installed kit (carb looked good and clean i set all 3 screw to book specs tuned and adjusted for 20min with no success. If i tried to turn screws in and lean out mixture i get backfires. I Installed new spring and needle arm, but not needle and seat- they look good. any help would be greatly appreciated. Compression is good at 150psi in each cylinder, all factory exhaust, and installed new plugs. Hope this video comes through. trim.58ABB755-E9E8-485E-A61B-E0D076C38654.MOV