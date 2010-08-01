Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location ST. JOSEPH Age 37 Posts 5 Blog Entries 1 1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached Ski starts easy and idles great, but won't rev out just spits fuel out the intake, took carb apart cleaned and installed kit (carb looked good and clean i set all 3 screw to book specs tuned and adjusted for 20min with no success. If i tried to turn screws in and lean out mixture i get backfires. I Installed new spring and needle arm, but not needle and seat- they look good. any help would be greatly appreciated. Compression is good at 150psi in each cylinder, all factory exhaust, and installed new plugs. Hope this video comes through. trim.58ABB755-E9E8-485E-A61B-E0D076C38654.MOV #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,256 Re: 1990 550sx... need help from the BN 44 expert- video attached Check to see if any of the reeds are broken. Should not be able to spit back through the carb if they are intact. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

yep, my bad. I always forget about the 90

