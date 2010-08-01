Hello:

I have 2-2001 xl800 Yamaha's for which I rebuilt the carbs.

They both run like crap.

I was looking at the fuel line diagram and I may have put them together incorrectly.

The line from the fuel filter goes to the port nearest the top of the carb's right (Starboard port)?

If I had them backwards would they even start? Would they run at all?

Help!