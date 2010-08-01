Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: May be stupid, most likely - Carb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Michigan Posts 9 May be stupid, most likely - Carb Hello:



I have 2-2001 xl800 Yamaha's for which I rebuilt the carbs.



They both run like crap.



I was looking at the fuel line diagram and I may have put them together incorrectly.



The line from the fuel filter goes to the port nearest the top of the carb's right (Starboard port)?



If I had them backwards would they even start? Would they run at all?



