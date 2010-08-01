|
May be stupid, most likely - Carb
Hello:
I have 2-2001 xl800 Yamaha's for which I rebuilt the carbs.
They both run like crap.
I was looking at the fuel line diagram and I may have put them together incorrectly.
The line from the fuel filter goes to the port nearest the top of the carb's right (Starboard port)?
If I had them backwards would they even start? Would they run at all?
Help!
