  Today, 11:28 AM
    bandit88
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,250

    Solas Concord 11/16 for 750/800

    Used solas concord 11/16. Leading edge has some damage but has been thinned out so nothing protrudes. Works good despite the edge. Have tried this back to back to back with a concord 9/15 and couldnt tell any performance difference.

    $85 shipped to US

    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
  Today, 12:09 PM
    crazycalito330
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Northbay, CA
    Posts
    290

    Re: Solas Concord 11/16 for 750/800

    I'll take it if the outside diameter isn't worn down so it has good clearance on a nice ring then pm me PayPal info

    Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
