Used solas concord 11/16. Leading edge has some damage but has been thinned out so nothing protrudes. Works good despite the edge. Have tried this back to back to back with a concord 9/15 and couldnt tell any performance difference.
$85 shipped to US
-92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
-95 750SXI
-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
I'll take it if the outside diameter isn't worn down so it has good clearance on a nice ring then pm me PayPal info
