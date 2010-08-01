Looking to trade my X2 hull for a nice 550sx, sxi pro, or minty stock graphics js hull. Will also consider selling it outright. Motor will be pulled out tonight. Base hull will include the hull, hood, pump, ride plate, seat, and steering, $500 for base hull. Everything else is negotiable based on the price or trade. Hull has front sponsons, front fill, 2.5" chop from the rear, and 2" exhaust. Has normal wear, but overall in very nice shape. Mods have made it excellent for rough water, and it carves on a dime. Has valid and current WI registration. Located in Two Rivers WI.