Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 Hull for sale or trade #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,250 X2 Hull for sale or trade Looking to trade my X2 hull for a nice 550sx, sxi pro, or minty stock graphics js hull. Will also consider selling it outright. Motor will be pulled out tonight. Base hull will include the hull, hood, pump, ride plate, seat, and steering, $500 for base hull. Everything else is negotiable based on the price or trade. Hull has front sponsons, front fill, 2.5" chop from the rear, and 2" exhaust. Has normal wear, but overall in very nice shape. Mods have made it excellent for rough water, and it carves on a dime. Has valid and current WI registration. Located in Two Rivers WI.











Last edited by bandit88; Today at 11:23 AM . -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) BLRider, proj240 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules