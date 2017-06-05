pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:08 AM #1
    Sjorge3442
    701/760 Intake Question (Do I need this part)

    So i am in the process of converting my single carb 760 to a proper dual carb setup. I have all the parts and I rebuilt the carbs with Mikuni kits. I was wondering, do I need this plate? I am setup for pre-mix and I already eliminated the chokes (and used plugs/barbs), but I feel like this piece doesn't serve a purpose. It's only hanging here be a mounting for the oil pump grease fitting, right? I have the required gaskets to use the plate, but If I don't need it, why use it, right?

    2017-06-05_1004.png
  2. Today, 10:20 AM #2
    AC 46
    Re: 701/760 Intake Question (Do I need this part)

    It bolts to the head and braces the carbs.I have seen the 38mm carbs crack without it.
  3. Today, 10:38 AM #3
    Sjorge3442
    Re: 701/760 Intake Question (Do I need this part)

    Quote Originally Posted by AC 46 View Post
    It bolts to the head and braces the carbs.I have seen the 38mm carbs crack without it.
    ah interesting. I did not realize that. I havent mocked the fitment up yet, but didnt even think served a purpose. Does this mount via a cylinder bolt or a head bolt? I don't think I've ever seen a spot where this would mount that wouldn't involve a bolt alredy on the engine.
  4. Today, 11:50 AM #4
    Sjorge3442
    Re: 701/760 Intake Question (Do I need this part)

    NVM, just did some searching and it seems I've never noticed these bolt holes before. Posting for historic reference in case anyone has the same question in the future. Btw, the part number in question was (64X-14255-00-00)
    2017-06-05_1148.png
