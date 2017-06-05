So i am in the process of converting my single carb 760 to a proper dual carb setup. I have all the parts and I rebuilt the carbs with Mikuni kits. I was wondering, do I need this plate? I am setup for pre-mix and I already eliminated the chokes (and used plugs/barbs), but I feel like this piece doesn't serve a purpose. It's only hanging here be a mounting for the oil pump grease fitting, right? I have the required gaskets to use the plate, but If I don't need it, why use it, right?
2017-06-05_1004.png