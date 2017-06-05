Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 701/760 Intake Question (Do I need this part) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location United States Age 27 Posts 43 701/760 Intake Question (Do I need this part) So i am in the process of converting my single carb 760 to a proper dual carb setup. I have all the parts and I rebuilt the carbs with Mikuni kits. I was wondering, do I need this plate? I am setup for pre-mix and I already eliminated the chokes (and used plugs/barbs), but I feel like this piece doesn't serve a purpose. It's only hanging here be a mounting for the oil pump grease fitting, right? I have the required gaskets to use the plate, but If I don't need it, why use it, right?



2017-06-05_1004.png

It bolts to the head and braces the carbs.I have seen the 38mm carbs crack without it.

NVM, just did some searching and it seems I've never noticed these bolt holes before. Posting for historic reference in case anyone has the same question in the future. Btw, the part number in question was (64X-14255-00-00)

2017-06-05_1148.png

