|
|
-
Help!!! -- 94 Kawaski 750 SS XI
Hi all.... I'm new to jet skiing -- really no experience other than renting them in Ocean City or VA Beach.
Recently, I acquired a 94 Kawaski 750 SS XI jetski. I have a few questions since I know nothing about it at all.
1. How does the gas work? Do I mix it with something? How big is the tank and how long does a tank usually last -- meaning how many hours on the water?
2. I have read on here even though the jet ski is a 2 seater, it really doesn't do well with 2 people on it. How about pulling a tube with someone on it?
3. After I ride, do I need to run a hose through it to flush it out?
4. Does the jet ski take oil or just the gas mixture?
5. Any other tips/tricks I should know....
You guys seem to be a wealth of information so any advice/help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance!!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules