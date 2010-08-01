Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help!!! -- 94 Kawaski 750 SS XI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Hollywood, MD Age 40 Posts 1 Help!!! -- 94 Kawaski 750 SS XI Hi all.... I'm new to jet skiing -- really no experience other than renting them in Ocean City or VA Beach.



Recently, I acquired a 94 Kawaski 750 SS XI jetski. I have a few questions since I know nothing about it at all.



1. How does the gas work? Do I mix it with something? How big is the tank and how long does a tank usually last -- meaning how many hours on the water?



2. I have read on here even though the jet ski is a 2 seater, it really doesn't do well with 2 people on it. How about pulling a tube with someone on it?



3. After I ride, do I need to run a hose through it to flush it out?



4. Does the jet ski take oil or just the gas mixture?



5. Any other tips/tricks I should know....



