1994 Seadoo XP- clean and runs! $700

Got a nice 94 XP here.

No trailer

runs fine, minor cosmetics

clean registration, gas and go!

I have it on CL for $800 but will sell for $700 on this site for my PWC Peeps.

Text: 570-789-0619

