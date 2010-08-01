Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '94 XP fuel questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 37 Posts 11 Blog Entries 1 '94 XP fuel questions Hello all. I am relatively new to skiing and purchased a '94 XP with literally no idea of its history. As I have been ironing out bugs, I have had it on the water multiple times with complete success until I shut it off. I can run it for an hour with no problems and once I shut it off it either will not start again or is miserable to start. I have spark, compression is 145x2, and just did a genuine Mikuni rebuild on carb. I am running a 50:1 premix along with the oil injection. Is this ok?? Also recently installed an inline fuel filter on the line from selector from fuel cup to the carb inlet. Is the 50:1 premix with the oil injection too much and will foull plugs? Yesterday while looking at it I was having problems getting the inline filter to fill and had to tap it on the inside hull to get it to fill. I pulled the EBox and everything looked great. Any help would be greatly appreciated.



also: there are two long what look to be grounding wires running from two bolts under the front storage (1 to each)...they are connected to bolts under the storage compartment, but were loose and not connected to anything under the Ebox...problem?



thanks in advance for any help! Attached Images IMG_1502.JPG (2.40 MB, 1 views)

I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 505 Re: '94 XP fuel questions post some pictures of your inline filter and the loose wires please...... #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 37 Posts 11 Blog Entries 1 Re: '94 XP fuel questions Attachment 524765Attachment 524766

