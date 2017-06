Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440 pump in a 550sx hull? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Lodi, CA Posts 373 440 pump in a 550sx hull? Not sure if this has been answered, but if I have the complete setup from a 440 hull can I simply swap it into my 93 550 hull? Thanks 93' Kawasaki 550sx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules