domestic twin racing CDI
Putting the race boat back to almost stock. Have a Watcon racing CDI. Don't know what the curve is, but when i had this thing plugged into the boat I wouldn't let any body else ride it. The midrange comes on pretty strong, and the cane is a handfull, I didn't want other people riding at half throttle in the huge part of the curve. This will work with old or new style domestic twin ignition systems. $125 shipped to the lower 48
