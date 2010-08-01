pxctoday

    domestic twin racing CDI

    Putting the race boat back to almost stock. Have a Watcon racing CDI. Don't know what the curve is, but when i had this thing plugged into the boat I wouldn't let any body else ride it. The midrange comes on pretty strong, and the cane is a handfull, I didn't want other people riding at half throttle in the huge part of the curve. This will work with old or new style domestic twin ignition systems. $125 shipped to the lower 48

    cdi.JPG
    Last edited by Wet Wolf; Today at 01:04 AM.


    Bruce Wolford (509) 280-5444 - Pump Performance
    http://www.wetwolf.com
