|
|
-
Top Dog
Jet Dynamics ride plate for Hurricane
I bet none of you knew they even existed. Well, i don't know if they do, but i have prototype ride plate #1 from Glenn. It ain't perfect, its a prototype that he made back in 96 when I was trying to make the Cane a little faster. Does an excellent job of reducing porpoising, and the back end sucks down hard in the corners. As I said, it is aprototype, the finish is welded together with rough edges, and it doesn't align perfectly at the edges of the plate. BUT, the ****in thing works well. If you want better pics, pm me. $125 shipped to the lower 48plate2.JPGplate1.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules