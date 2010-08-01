Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet Dynamics ride plate for Hurricane #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2001 Location Spokane, WA Age 52 Posts 1,980 Jet Dynamics ride plate for Hurricane I bet none of you knew they even existed. Well, i don't know if they do, but i have prototype ride plate #1 from Glenn. It ain't perfect, its a prototype that he made back in 96 when I was trying to make the Cane a little faster. Does an excellent job of reducing porpoising, and the back end sucks down hard in the corners. As I said, it is aprototype, the finish is welded together with rough edges, and it doesn't align perfectly at the edges of the plate. BUT, the ****in thing works well. If you want better pics, pm me. $125 shipped to the lower 48plate2.JPGplate1.JPG



