So a little background. I bought an X2 and an SC on a whim. Neither ran, they came on a double trailer, and a bunch of extra parts from a friend. While digging through the parts I found 2 skat trak impellers. One says 5.5 and the other says 6. I went into these competently blind. I'm really good with engines, and a mechanical things in general. Is it hard to change the impeller? Which one should I use? I don't give a crap about top speed. I just want to do a flip, or another kind of cool tricks. If they aren't any better than the stock, I guess I would consider selling them. But I might come across another x2. Haul from a buddy, and I might need extra parts

