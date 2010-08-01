Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Upgrade from Waverunner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location SoCal Posts 12 Upgrade from Waverunner Hi All,



So I'm looking for some opinions... I currently have a 91 waverunner 650 and It's fun for what it is, but it's not super fast, and riding it is fairly exhausting as it's continually either dumping buckets on you, or pounding your kidneys... I affectionately call it the "kidney-buster".



Eventually, I'd like to move up to something else, but I don't have any experience with other ski's. I've always been a Yamaha ski fan, but I'm not opposed to other brands. Ideally, I'd like the new ski to have the following criteria. Faster than a waverunner, less rough on the body, reliable (or reasonably reliable) and under $1k (as I'm a casual rider, I'd prefer to keep this hobby inexpensive as possible).



I'm sure that's a lot to ask, so in order to find something that fits the criteria, I'm fine if the ski isn't the latest and greatest.



So I'd love to hear your thoughts on what models I should investigate.



thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules