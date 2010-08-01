|
semi-local mechanic
Hey Gang,
I have a 91 Waverunner 650, and it's acting up.
The issue it's having is that it was running fine the last 2 times I used it, and then today I noticed something weird about halfway through usage.
At full open throttle, it acted like it wanted to die, so I let off the throttle, and then it was fine. I continued to use the ski for another 30 min or so and then the ski conked out for no apparent reason. So I waited a few moments, it started up and ran for a min and then died again. I was able to limp it back to the dock via this run/die, run/die method, and then once out of the water, I attempted to flush it and it wouldn't start at all (just turn over).
Sooo, I'm at a complete loss as to what might be going on here. I'm hoping that I could find someone who's handy with these things local to OC / Riverside that might be able to give me a hand with it, as I'm not very mechanical.
~Nick
