PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location US Posts 40 Kawasaki parts lot All freshwater parts. Located in Wisconsin. Shipping in USA.



MAKE ALL OFFERS AS PRICE SHIPPED.



From left to right.

89 650ts.

95 750sts

94 750ssxi

95 750st (not sts but ST)



Note dividers, aka metal, plywood lines between parts. Also pictures are from above from left to right.



Random parts in pictures 5 on and steering cables are all for sale in background of 1st picture.







Things I am looking for... (750 x2 build)

650 AM pipe for x2

Fuel tank for x2

AM intake grate for x2

AM Ride plate for x2

650 pump in good condition

SXR stock prop



Make offers, call, text, PM.

Tom z

920-948-1719







