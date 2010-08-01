Something on my 1998 gsxl is running the battery down. It's not the vts it has been removed and fuse pulled out.

I was working on it trying to figure it out and noticed the info guage was warm and the ski was in the shade and had

not been cranked all day. checked wiring diagram and noticed there is a red/purple wire labeled "battery". What is this

wire for. There are 2 other wires, I belive a black one and a purple one labeled "power source". The info guage does'nt

work just been riding without it. Thanks in advance.