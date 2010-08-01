pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:46 PM #1
    Vwrider8
    Vwrider8 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    3

    Looking for 17/22 SKAT trak

    Hey thanks for looking let me know what you have
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:09 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    2,985

    Re: Looking for 17/22 SKAT trak

    I've got a couple but don't want to ship out of country.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:15 PM #3
    Vwrider8
    Vwrider8 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    3

    Re: Looking for 17/22 SKAT trak

    shipping out of country is not an issue as I have an address / US border store we pick up parcels. What kind of condition and $ are you looking to get for one
    Last edited by Vwrider8; Today at 09:16 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 