I just bought this ski. It's a 85 model with 190psi on both cylinders. I put fresh gas in it and it fired up and ran fine. I shut it off and it would not start back. It is gas soaking the plugs. I set the carb to factory settings. It is a 38mm. Still same result. It try's to hit but just won't take off. I then set the carb settings pretty lean and it stated but as soon as I revved it up she ran away. I quickly chocked it out with my had. Looking for advice for carb settings.

