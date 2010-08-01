Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 650sx won't start. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 20 Posts 29 1990 650sx won't start. Just like the title says I have a 1990 650 that won't start. Some background on the ski itself, I just recently replaced the CDI and all other electrical components including exciter coil starter relay and voltage regulator. I have strong BLUE spark in both holes. 150psi in both holes. And manually poured fuel down the carb throat to insure I was getting fuel. When I replaced the exciter coil I had to take the stator plate off and in doing so I screwed up the timing. Have since set it back to the factory setting with the notch on the stator plate and the notch on the case half. Still nothing so I've tried different configurations of advanced and retarded timing. The ski sounds like it's right there and wants to go. Even gargles/coughs when attempting to start. Any ideas? Or anyone in SoCal willing to give a guy a hand during the week?

-Zak Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules