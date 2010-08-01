|
1991 550sx (reed engine) Rev Limiter Removal
Hey guys, I know this is going way back, but does anyone remember which wire you cut to disconnect the Rev Limiter? It used to say right in the 1993 IJSBA rulebook exactly which color wire to cut... I can't remember if it's the white wire or the gray wire... Anybody have an old IJSBA rulebook still or perhaps remembers this?I can't seem to find any information about this online anywhere... Whoever can remember which wire it is to cut, you RULE!!
Re: 1991 550sx (reed engine) Rev Limiter Removal
I believe it's the gray wire and I think you just unplug it
Re: 1991 550sx (reed engine) Rev Limiter Removal
Just pull the grey wire pin from the connector bundle while leaving the others? Thx for responding!
