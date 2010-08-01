pxctoday

  Today, 06:49 PM #1
    Tim Patmont
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Lathrop (River Islands), CA
    Posts
    14

    1991 550sx (reed engine) Rev Limiter Removal

    Hey guys, I know this is going way back, but does anyone remember which wire you cut to disconnect the Rev Limiter? It used to say right in the 1993 IJSBA rulebook exactly which color wire to cut... I can't remember if it's the white wire or the gray wire... Anybody have an old IJSBA rulebook still or perhaps remembers this?I can't seem to find any information about this online anywhere... Whoever can remember which wire it is to cut, you RULE!!
  Today, 07:11 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,119

    Re: 1991 550sx (reed engine) Rev Limiter Removal

    I believe it's the gray wire and I think you just unplug it
  Today, 07:44 PM #3
    Tim Patmont
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Lathrop (River Islands), CA
    Posts
    14

    Re: 1991 550sx (reed engine) Rev Limiter Removal

    Just pull the grey wire pin from the connector bundle while leaving the others? Thx for responding!
