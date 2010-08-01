Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Boatpox on our 2007 f12x, anyone have theirs repaired? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2007 Location Ontario Age 34 Posts 132 Boatpox on our 2007 f12x, anyone have theirs repaired? Bought it new in 2007, found the blisters a few years later. We leave it in the water all summer at our cottage.



a few of the blisters have started to pop. We were looking at getting it repaired but we were getting quotes around 3-5 thousand. Is that normal for this type of work? Since we leave it on the water would we just be shooting ourselves in the foot as it would most likely just come back again?



if we leave it be what is the worst that will happen? Will the hull be weakened to the point it's unsafe to use?

