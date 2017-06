Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx won't rev up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Houston Age 24 Posts 19 550sx won't rev up I need help with why my 94 550sx won't rev out.





It starts up fine and idles fine but won't rev out at full throttle. I replaced both the stator and ebox. I have a factory half pipe, supertrapp waterbox, and each hole has 180 psi.





Anyone have any idea what the problem could be? 1994 550 SX

1994 750 SX

