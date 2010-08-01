Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 STS 750 - Question about hose on carbs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location N1XRR Age 35 Posts 3 1996 STS 750 - Question about hose on carbs Last weekend my wife and I took the STS out on the lake. It ran great for almost 2 hours, then died. We were going along at 1/2 throttle, going over the waves from a few larger boats and then it stalled - like it lost spark. On trying to restart, it gave one half attempt to start, then nothing.



Pulled the spark plugs out, they looked good, but I decided to put a brand new set in, just in case. After cranking for about 10 seconds, I pulled the plugs out - bone dry.



Today I pulled the carbs off and noticed a cracked vacuum hose on the back of the carbs, linking them together. Looking through the parts diagrams, I do not see a reference to this hose anywhere. I have highlighted the hose output on a picture of the carbs (not my carbs, but a good picture).



Any thoughts as to what this hose actually does?s-l1600 (1).jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,052 Re: 1996 STS 750 - Question about hose on carbs Those two inlets are for the oil injection. There should be a hose from the oil pump to each of those.



