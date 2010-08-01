|
|
-
Wave raider 1100 in line fuse
Went out on the water today and it ran fine pulled back up to the dock for a few minutes and tried to go back off and no power. Loaded up got home and started tracing to see where I wasn't getting power. Found out the main fuse had a broken wire. I know it's a 10 amp fuse. Should be fine just getting any in line fuse holder as long as it's got a 10 amp fuse in it correct? Trying to avoid having to order one when I can just run to the parts store
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- driftmaster
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules