Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave raider 1100 in line fuse #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Westwego Age 29 Posts 14 Wave raider 1100 in line fuse Went out on the water today and it ran fine pulled back up to the dock for a few minutes and tried to go back off and no power. Loaded up got home and started tracing to see where I wasn't getting power. Found out the main fuse had a broken wire. I know it's a 10 amp fuse. Should be fine just getting any in line fuse holder as long as it's got a 10 amp fuse in it correct? Trying to avoid having to order one when I can just run to the parts store





