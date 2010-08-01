|
Ski starts easy and idles great, but won't rev out and it spits fuel out of the carb intake. I've installed new carb kit set base screw abjustments and tuned for 20min with no success. Installed new spring and needle arm, but not needle and seat- they look ok. Would like to get a stock 2.0 needle and seat but can't seem to find one, any help would be greatly appreciated. Hope this video comes through. trim.58ABB755-E9E8-485E-A61B-E0D076C38654.MOV
