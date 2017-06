Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 951 sea gsx top speed , I mean a real bad *** one! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location North Central Tennesse Age 45 Posts 52 951 sea gsx top speed , I mean a real bad *** one! I was taking to a 18 or 20 old kid here on dale hollow lake and he was looking at my wave raider 1100 and he told me his daddy's 2000 gsx 951 runs 80 mph! I told him that's hard to believe it might on the dreamometer but not on a GPS . He swore that it has on a GPS at 80 Plus mph , " that his daddy had polished and ported it , blueprinted the pump, bored to the max , tuned on it". I haven't been doing jet skis that long is this possible with average mods or has bobalou resurfaced! Last edited by dishearted; Today at 05:31 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,221 Re: 951 sea gsx top speed , I mean a real bad *** one! If he bought it on Craigslist it does 80 easy - That's about average judging by the ads I've seen. Was he facing you while talking or was he turned away from you - Sounds like he may have been talking through his azz Last edited by don37725; Today at 05:45 PM .

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



