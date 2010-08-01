|
|
-
97 xp backfire through carbs
Hey guys. I just had the motor out of my xp, got some work done on the hull. Put everything back together and started it up. At high rpm's it's popping and blowing smoke out the carbs. It was not doing this last year. The engine was not taken apart, just removed from the ski. It runs fine at idle and when revving, just when you hold the throttle to the rev limiter it'll pop. Any ideas?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules