I have a 99 SPX that is very low hours and in immaculate condition.



Was riding one day, and with no indication anything is/was wrong, just strait quite life for what seemed like absolutely NO reason !



In reference to this thread:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...34#post4405234





Turns out it is the MPEM, probably having to do with the ignition control seems to be the problem, if I switched boxes from another ski it fires immediately. Just needed the parts to test, validate and pin down the issue.





Is this fairly common for these MPEM boxes fail in this way, causing ignition issues?





What are my options?



The rest of the functionality on the MPEM seem to work.





Is this a fault that can be rectified by a inclined and motivated person?

Is there a good DIY repair for this issue out there?





What went wrong on the MPEM that made it not want to work anymore?

Specifically, as in the internal components on the potted board that failed?

Can these be repaired with a few basic components?





***What stimuli would cause such an issue to happen? Is there something else that has failed/is failing to cause this to be a issue?





What does a used/new replacement OEM module cost on the market?



