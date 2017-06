Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hurricane twin pipes #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2001 Location Spokane, WA Age 52 Posts 1,978 Hurricane twin pipes Pulling apart the race ski. Selling a set of Twin pipes, These are made to run at around 6500 rpm, but add aboyut 30 horsepower. Midrange pull is arm lengthening. You will need a steeper rpop to take full advantage of these bad boys. $500 shipped.pipes.JPGhurr17.jpg



Bruce Wolford (509) 280-5444 - Pump Performance

