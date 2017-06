Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NastyNic #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 30 Posts 74 NastyNic I ordered a pipe for my 750 sxi from NastyNic. He shipped super fast and it was well packaged, got exactly what I ordered. First time I ordered something from PWCT classified from someone I couldn't meet up and get the parts with, everything went well. 90 Superjet, 98 Polaris Pro 785, 95/92 Kawasaki 750 sxi, 01 Polaris 600 sc xp Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

