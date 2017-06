Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Accu steer stem bearings frozen in place? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 21 Posts 68 Accu steer stem bearings frozen in place? Ok so last season I noticed rust leaking onto my engine. Should have fixed it this winter but summer is here and I'm just starting.



How do you remove the top and bottom bearings in an ACCU steer stem?



looks as if you have to smash it out with a hammer ! , lots of soaking in WD40 and it may free up , last one i had that was seized took some work to free up so be patient before smashing it , you will need to remove the unit from the ski ,,



