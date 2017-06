Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 91 SN Superjet Flush a new t #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Posts 26 91 SN Superjet Flush a new t Hey guys



I'm going to install a flush kit on a new to me an superjet. There are two lines that run from the cylinder head to the exhaust. Which one should I hook up to? (I'm guessing the bigger line).



Also so why do the flush kits come with these brass connectors when u need a t connector to install ?



IMG_6618.JPG

