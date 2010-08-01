Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Xp electrical bog/surge/wtf is going on #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location Canada, Ontario. Posts 20 1996 Xp electrical bog/surge/wtf is going on 96 xp... completely rebuilt motor and carbs

-OEM Crankshaft

-CVTech Balance Shaft

-WSM Platinum 0.75mm over pistons.

-New fuel selector

-New 1/4" Fuel line all around

-New oil lines around

-Rave valves cleaned and set 3-clicks below flush at black cap

-Pop off is 30/31 on the carbs.





Compression is 153/152. Voltage is 13.6 volts with brand new OEM Rectifier.





Problem: Ski won't rev over 1/4 throttle in the water. Out of the water, I rev it and hold it full throttle... it will climb to full throttle and then begin to die down.





At this point, I've played with the back Electrical box and when I plugged in the 6-wire harness, my gauges lit up as if I pressed the start button without the key. I also bypassed the new fuel valve and that had no effect on its condition.





I'm thinking this is an electrical issue I can't trace down.



Videos:

https://youtu.be/m52jBNEpbYU

