Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bog #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2014 Location SoCal Age 53 Posts 76 Bog I have a 440 ski that I just can't seam to get rid of the bog on. This is the third engine I've ran in this ski and they all do the same thing. Complete different engines and carbs. Crank seals tested good , carbs rebuilt with genuine mikuni kits , stator and cdi rebuilt. Has aftermarket pipe , waterbox , primer kit.



Problem Ems with all three engines is they start fine , run fine but after about ten minutes of riding the ski wants to die like it's running out of fuel . If I pump the throttle like crazy I can get it going again before it slows down to the point where I just about fall.



what am I missing ? It seems to be fuel related . Hoses are good , pickup tubes are good, valve on fuel vent is good. I have three 440s and can't figure this one out . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location canada Age 27 Posts 16 Re: Bog Try running clear hose, see if your fuel is being aerated

