Thread: Bog

  Today, 09:22 AM
    440 Nut
    440 Nut
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    53
    Posts
    76

    Bog

    I have a 440 ski that I just can't seam to get rid of the bog on. This is the third engine I've ran in this ski and they all do the same thing. Complete different engines and carbs. Crank seals tested good , carbs rebuilt with genuine mikuni kits , stator and cdi rebuilt. Has aftermarket pipe , waterbox , primer kit.

    Problem Ems with all three engines is they start fine , run fine but after about ten minutes of riding the ski wants to die like it's running out of fuel . If I pump the throttle like crazy I can get it going again before it slows down to the point where I just about fall.

    what am I missing ? It seems to be fuel related . Hoses are good , pickup tubes are good, valve on fuel vent is good. I have three 440s and can't figure this one out .
  Today, 12:00 PM
    js440guy
    js440guy
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    canada
    Age
    27
    Posts
    16

    Re: Bog

    Try running clear hose, see if your fuel is being aerated
