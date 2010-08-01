Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 GTX Rear Cylinder Burning Plugs and Pistons Please Help #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location windsor, ontario Age 34 Posts 157 1996 GTX Rear Cylinder Burning Plugs and Pistons Please Help This one has me puzzled. I have a 96 GTX which we rebuilt the motor last winter. Carbs were rebuilt using Mikuni kits. First time out to start breaking it in ran great for about 4 minutes then started running on 1 cylinder. Thought I may have fouled a plug. Pulled the rear plug and it completely burnt the plug up. Tried richening up the carbs a little bit more took it out again and did the same thing this time it took out the rear cylinder. Realized it had a R&D head head on it (this was my dads machine so I didn't see the motor until it was too late). Pulled spare motor we had finished building and put it in. Took it out for another ride to break it in and it was running great. Only went for about 5 minutes as a storm rolled in. Went to take it out and got about 5 mins on it and same thing as before where it burnt the plug and took out a cylinder. The fuel lines have not been replaced. Just looking for some help with this one. We figured it was because of the head and we were running regular 89 octane fuel in it. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,757 Re: 1996 GTX Rear Cylinder Burning Plugs and Pistons Please Help Is the R&D head using Recreation compression(175 lbs) or Race head (195 lbs)?



The Rec head would require a minimum of 92 octane and the Race head compression would require even higher octane fuel in order to keep things cool.



Are the fuel lines the dreaded grey Tempo fuel lines?



Have you pulled the inlet microfilters to visually inspect for clogging of those filters?



Those fuel lines are NOTORIOUS for causing seizures due to them internally breaking down and clogging up those filters which feed the fuel circuits and thus the cylinders.



Sounds like a possible lean condition.



What jet sizes are in the PTO carb?



Going up to a larger sized jet will help avoid lean seizures. But only if the fuel lines are of good quality.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location windsor, ontario Age 34 Posts 157 Re: 1996 GTX Rear Cylinder Burning Plugs and Pistons Please Help Cliff,



I'm not sure about the R&D head its out of the equation and we won't be using it again.



The Lines are the grey Tempo lines which will be changed out this week.



When the carbs were rebuilt we replaced the filters and even after this they looked okay.



It's a definite lean condition. After replacing fuel lines we're also going to check jet sizing.



The problem is when we got the machine it was blown up already and we rebuilt it. Trying to fix someone else's problems always seems to become a new problem for us. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules