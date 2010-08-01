This one has me puzzled. I have a 96 GTX which we rebuilt the motor last winter. Carbs were rebuilt using Mikuni kits. First time out to start breaking it in ran great for about 4 minutes then started running on 1 cylinder. Thought I may have fouled a plug. Pulled the rear plug and it completely burnt the plug up. Tried richening up the carbs a little bit more took it out again and did the same thing this time it took out the rear cylinder. Realized it had a R&D head head on it (this was my dads machine so I didn't see the motor until it was too late). Pulled spare motor we had finished building and put it in. Took it out for another ride to break it in and it was running great. Only went for about 5 minutes as a storm rolled in. Went to take it out and got about 5 mins on it and same thing as before where it burnt the plug and took out a cylinder. The fuel lines have not been replaced. Just looking for some help with this one. We figured it was because of the head and we were running regular 89 octane fuel in it.