Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 F12x update and couple questions #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 167 02 F12x update and couple questions I had alot of rattling noise coming from pump or shaft on the hose so I pulled the pump and pulled the shaft bearing housing and it looks fine. I greased it good and put it all back together and one thing I noticed is when I put the pump back in it seems like I realy have to pull up on the pump to get the pins to line up and seat, is this normal? Question 2, a week ago I tilted the ski up because we were getting lots of rain and yesterday noticed oil in the hull so it's leaking somewhere towards the rear of the engine, maybe 1/4 quart or so so I'm going to check oil after sitting level and add some if it needs it then tilt it back and see if I can see where it's leaking from. It wasn't tilted WAY up just so if water got in it would drain, still had some standing water on the foot area on outside so it wasn't high enough for that to all run off.



