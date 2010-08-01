Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 500$ 96 Seadoo XP thread #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location Windsor Age 30 Posts 3 500$ 96 Seadoo XP thread Picked up a 96 Seadoo XP with a trailer a few years ago for 500$. I didn't have much time to work on it but I have finally gotten around to digging in and I'm quite excited by what I see. The hull itself is sunfaded and oxidized, and I never had the chance to compression test the engine, but for 500$ I could at least part it out and break even.



So the first problem was there was no battery. I put a battery in it and put the DESS key on. Nothing. I started checking fuses. Everything looked fine in the rear box but decided to look at the front box. Water must have gotten in to it and it was destroyed. Fuses were practically crumbling as I pulled it apart. Now after a quick google search I started getting worried. If the motor needs a rebuild this cheap Seadoo was going to get very very expensive. I also suspected water was in the hull at some point, enough to flood the electrical box, so if it got into the motor, I would be in big trouble.



Having never worked on a Seadoo, owned one, or even seen the inside of one, i was worried about taking it apart. And after seeing guys in here tear the motor out and have it out of the hull and torn down in a few hours was getting frustrating after spending 4-5 weekends on this thing and getting nowhere. I finally put my head down and got to work, and finally got the motor out. I am very impressed. I'm not a Seadoo pro but I do have experience with other 2 strokes and automotive 4 strokes, I would dare to say this engine, or at least the top end, has less than 2 hours on it. Maybe less. I found brand new spark plugs, and very little carbon in the domes and on the pistons. The pistons themselves look brand new, with no scuffing on the skirts at all. One ring has some crud on it, maybe a touch of rust, but the jugs are also mint.



I just wanted an opinion on what you guys think. I might order a new set of rings, hone the jugs and put it back together. Of coarse I have more to do to get it running, but right now this is my stepping point. I think it might even be fine if I scothbrite the pistons, clean everything really well, clean the one ring up and put it back together. I did notice the RAVE valves were carboned up pretty bad, I'm not really sure why.



After i get the engine back together, I need to rebuild the jetpump, change the impeller/wear ring, rebuild both carbs, change the fuel/oil lines, and reconnect everything/reinstall everything. While the engine is off the ski I'm going to pull the ski off the trailer to rebuild the bunks and clean up the trailer a bit. Trying to keep it cheap, as I bought this for 500$, and I can buy a used one from 2500-3000$, however this 787 looks like it's in pristine condition.

