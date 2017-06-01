Are they accurate or are the digital RPM gauges from the GSX 951's more accurate?
On my XP I'm seeing 7k-7100 and the GSX's digital is showing around 6600-6700.

both are setup the same with exh. raves screwed all the way in and waterbox raves two clicks out from flush.
not sure if I need any adjusting, but I believe those are factory settings (correct me if I'm wrong)

20170601_165155.jpeg(photo for added views)