Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XP/XPL 951 RPM Gauge, Accurate? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 79 XP/XPL 951 RPM Gauge, Accurate? Are they accurate or are the digital RPM gauges from the GSX 951's more accurate?

On my XP I'm seeing 7k-7100 and the GSX's digital is showing around 6600-6700.



both are setup the same with exh. raves screwed all the way in and waterbox raves two clicks out from flush.

not sure if I need any adjusting, but I believe those are factory settings (correct me if I'm wrong)



20170601_165155.jpeg(photo for added views)

