XP/XPL 951 RPM Gauge, Accurate?
Are they accurate or are the digital RPM gauges from the GSX 951's more accurate?
On my XP I'm seeing 7k-7100 and the GSX's digital is showing around 6600-6700.
both are setup the same with exh. raves screwed all the way in and waterbox raves two clicks out from flush.
not sure if I need any adjusting, but I believe those are factory settings (correct me if I'm wrong)
20170601_165155.jpeg(photo for added views)
