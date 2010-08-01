Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 Aquatrax F12x Driveline noise - Bad! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location AZ Posts 138 2005 Aquatrax F12x Driveline noise - Bad! I just started riding this ski a few weeks ago and it had 124 hrs on it when I started and now it has 128 hours on it and since I got it, it's had this horrible rattle that sounds like it's coming from the drive line somewhere. However I have had other ski's in the past that have had rattles that turned out not to be in the driveline at all. It doesn't seem to have gotten any worse over the 5 hours I've put on it.



Anyway, I've pulled the pump and the shaft and and bearing and seals are all tight. I took vice grips and cranked on the shaft to try to see if it had any play and it didn't. I replaced the stock impeller (some trailing edge damage) with a solas which works great but same rattle, noise, vibration. It sounds like the drive shaft or pump is going to come apart but performance is good. I suspect the bearing carrier but I just don't know. When you pull on it it feels tight and it holds grease. I remember moving it when the pump was off and it freely moved up and down but I'm not sure about that because the carrier is all like vulcanized rubber and allows it to flex like that. Do you think the bearings could be shot in there and causing that noise. I mean it's thoroughly distracting and I also don't want to destroy anything.



Coming out of the hole or out of corners until about half speed there is no sound or rattle everything is smooth then when you get maybe past 30 mph it gets bad, also at high speed decel. This can't be normal? I haven't read anything like this is a normal trait for the Hondas... It's really annoying and I feel like something is just about to come apart.



Any suggestions???



One experienced mechanic suggested maybe the reverse bucket or the actual steering nozzle is causing it and they do have some wear in the bushings but I'm having a hard time believing that's what it is. I mean it seems and sounds and feels like bearings are shot and about to let go but I'm not seeing any evidence of that, but I could be very wrong. And, I have not pulled the driveshaft out of the bearing carrier. The alignment driveshaft with the bearing carrier and the motor look good.



Any experienced Honda guys have any ideas on this?



